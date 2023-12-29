Man shot by police after domestic incident sentenced to 16 years

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man charged with trying to run over a New Albany Police officer is sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The incident happened back in 2020, and today Sebastian Beck pled guilty to domestic violence as a class “A” misdemeanor and level three attempted aggravated battery.

The officer who Beck tried to run over gave a short yet emotional statement about the experience. Beck was apologetic, but didn’t have much to say as he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Shattered glass, a fallen bush, and a knocked over fence.

This is what the scene looked like in September 2020 after New Albany police responded to a domestic violence call on Gordon Drive.

“It was a very impact case for our department,” said New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey.

Police arrived and found Beck in a car. Officer Jon Davidson asked him to get out of the car, but instead Beck tried running him over twice.

After the second time, Davidson shot Beck.

“He put his life on the line against an over 3000lb vehicle coming at him. That’s him, that’s courage, and that’s why we’re here today,” said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.

It took more than three years to get “here” due to Covid and things like Beck being declared incompetent to stand trial for a short time, but on Thursday his sentence was finally delivered.

“He pled guilty to a level three to attempted aggravated battery. Level three in our system, there’s a one, two, and three, it’s a very high felony. An attempt requires a significant step. In this particular case, the attempt to run down in a vehicle an officer on two occasions. That’s 16 years, that’s the max you can get on that,” Lane said.

Davidson was at the hearing and gave a short statement. He said Beck ambushed and tried to kill him but failed

The New Albany police sergeant also said Beck tried to get Davidson to kill him.

We asked both Lane and Bailey about those kinds of situations.

“There is a phenomenon that you hear called suicide by cop or officer. And a lot of times people will attempt to utilize lethal force doctrine which is very tight. They can only use it in defense of others or themselves. But they’ll try to hijack that and use (it) as a method to have someone inflict something on them,” Lane said.

“It may surprise you, but more times than probably anyone in this room hears about, there are people who try to put our staff and other police officers nationwide into that position,” Bailey said.

Bailey says their staff is trained very well and are good at deescalating situations like this. Lane went on to say Davidson is still haunted about having to use lethal force.

All Beck said during the hearing was that he was sorry it all happened.

