Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead and a man is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Elizabethtown.

According to Elizabethtown Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham, it started right around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, when police were called to a home on Henon Lane for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot. They tried to save her, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Kenyeta McWilliams.

Within an hour of the original phone call, police identified 34-year-old Chris Allen Bell Jr. of Elizabethtown as a suspect.

Following a brief standoff, Bell was located and taken into custody by Elizabethtown police. He’s being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

