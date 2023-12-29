Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown

Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Source: Hardin County Detention Center(WAVE News)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead and a man is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Elizabethtown.

According to Elizabethtown Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham, it started right around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, when police were called to a home on Henon Lane for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot. They tried to save her, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Kenyeta McWilliams.

Within an hour of the original phone call, police identified 34-year-old Chris Allen Bell Jr. of Elizabethtown as a suspect.

Following a brief standoff, Bell was located and taken into custody by Elizabethtown police. He’s being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
LMPD officer dies in medical emergency
UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub
Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under...
LMPD lieutenant being investigated for ‘naughty’ Christmas video
No one hurt after fire starts on property of Jeffersonville business
Louisville police
Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

FORECAST: Cloudy with rounds of rain & snow
Man shot by police after domestic incident sentenced to 16 years
A specialized DNA testing agency is helping Kentucky law enforcement agencies close cold cases
Case Closed: DNA testing agency changes how investigators solve cold cases
A gas main break in Shively closed down 7th Street Road for about 45 minutes Thursday.
Shively road reopened after gas main break