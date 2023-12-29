Contact Troubleshooters
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs

Teamsters Local 89 released a statement saying it plans on investigating the plan for the upcoming layoffs at UPS' Centennial ground hub.
By Derek Brightwell and WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teamsters, the union that represents UPS workers, have responded to the company’s announcement of the upcoming layoffs.

UPS announced that, due to reduced volume of packages coming through its Centennial hub, it would closing the day sort at that facility, laying off all the workers on that shift.

On Friday, Teamsters Local 89 released a statement in response to those layoffs.

“Currently, Local 89 is not privy to the details of how UPS intends to accomplish this,” the statement read. “We are actively investigating the situation and have meetings scheduled with UPS Labor Management to discuss their plan at length. As always, we intend to enforce our contract and ensure all our members’ contractual and legal rights are respected.”

The statement went on to say that their members were aware of the layoffs and that it would affect a “relatively small operation” and most of it’s volume “can likely be absorbed” by other sorts.

Yesterday, UPS said the layoffs would impact all the hub’s day sort workers, but didn’t give an exact number.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

