Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tobacco treatment specialist gives advice for quitting smoking in 2024

(WNDU)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you plan on quitting tobacco in the new year, you’re not alone.

According to the CDC, more than half of adult smokers have attempted to stop smoking, but only one in ten succeed.

Luckily, a tobacco treatment Specialist at Baptist Health has some tips to quit smoking in 2024.

Crystal Labbato, an APRN with Baptist Health, says if you don’t succeed, you can always try again. It can take many attempts to stop smoking entirely due to the addictive nature of nicotine.

She also recommends not being afraid to ask for help.

Labbato says it can take more than willpower and that your healthcare provider can be an important part in getting the resources you may need to quit.

“People think they have to be ready to quit or they have to feel motivated or have their head in the right space, and that’s not necessarily true,” Labbato said. “As tobacco treatment specialists and health care providers, our job is to build that motivation over time by taking small action steps. Those actions will lead up to more motivation.”

Some more recommendations from Baptist Health include increasing the amount of water you’re drinking, reducing alcohol and caffeine intake, and increasing physical activity.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
LMPD officer dies in medical emergency
UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub
Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under...
LMPD lieutenant being investigated for ‘naughty’ Christmas video
No one hurt after fire starts on property of Jeffersonville business
Louisville police
Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

So far, the holiday season has not produced a big spike in respiratory virus cases, but...
Doctors watch for spike in COVID, RSV and flu cases
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even...
Handling respiratory illness during the holidays
University of Louisville Hospital
UofL Health celebrates record number of living kidney donors
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman recovering from double mastectomy surgery
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman recovering from double mastectomy surgery