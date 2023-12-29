Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia woman’s everyday stop for morning coffee turned into something big when she won $500,000 on a scratcher.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Darlene Taiste stopped at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach earlier this month while on her way to work. It’s her usual morning stop for coffee.

While she was there, she decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.

“I was so nervous!” Taiste said. “I’ve never won anything that big!”

The chances of winning the $500,000 top prize in the Cash is King game are 1 in 612,000. Taiste is the second winner to claim the top prize, which means one more remains unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police announced the passing of Officer Mark Kordis Wednesday evening.
LMPD officer dies in medical emergency
UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub
Lt. Andrew Meyer, head of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, is under...
LMPD lieutenant being investigated for ‘naughty’ Christmas video
No one hurt after fire starts on property of Jeffersonville business
Louisville police
Police looking for suspect after woman found stabbed on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

FILE - Michael Cohen leaves for a break during the civil business fraud trial of former...
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he unwittingly sent AI-generated fake legal cases to his attorney
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is a rare Republican governor vetoing a law that would affect...
DeWine explains why he vetoed law banning gender-affirming care for minors