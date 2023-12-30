Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

101-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran honored by State of Indiana

101-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran honored by the State of Indiana
101-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran honored by the State of Indiana(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WAVE) -December 7th marked the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor. On Friday, the state of Indiana honored one of the survivors of the attack.

At 101 years old, Ivan Atkins witnessed a lot in his lifetime. In 1940, Atkins joined the military when he was 18 along with his brothers. Less than a year later, Japan bombed American warships and bases in Pearl Harbor. The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans. Atkins and his brothers were on the U.S.S. West Virginia, one of the battleships that was sunk, but they all survived.

”He’s the story of the American underdog,” a family member said. “He’s a little guy from Tazwell, Indiana who ended up right in the middle of American History.”

Eight decades later, Atkins is being honored by the state of Indiana with the “Sagamore of the Wabash.” It’s the highest honor the Indiana Governor can bestow.

Atkins was a gunner in the Navy and served for six years.

”I always share with our daughters that their great grandfather, at 19, was shooting down Kamikazes to save his battle buddies and the Admiral’s fleet,” Tonette Ramion, Granddaughter of Ivan Atkins, said. “In this day and age, I cannot see a 19-year-old having the fortitude to do all that and survive.”

During Atkins’ service, he received many service stars, including three from the Philippine conflict, each from the battles he was engaged with. Atkins’ family says he buried his awards and his feelings about what he had seen at war.

To them, Atkins’ receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash keeps his stories and legacy alive for generations.

“Once my grandpa passes, you feel like those stories may die and now they are not,” Ramion said. “There’s recognition. He can have great, great-grandkids go to the Indiana War Museum and have great-grandchildren look at his pictures and read his story.”

Atkins’ family shared the struggles he’s had with being recognized for his service with other medals. They say Atkins suffered from PTSD and his faith helped him get through those tough times.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS logo
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs
Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’
Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown
One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who...
After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

Police Chief Mark Palmer
Controversial change at Clarksville police chief
Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown
Two fishermen in Porter County, Ind. made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday when they caught a...
Two Indiana fishermen find man trapped in crashed truck
Deadline to change political party affiliation approaching