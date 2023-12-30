101-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran honored by State of Indiana

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WAVE) -December 7th marked the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor. On Friday, the state of Indiana honored one of the survivors of the attack.

At 101 years old, Ivan Atkins witnessed a lot in his lifetime. In 1940, Atkins joined the military when he was 18 along with his brothers. Less than a year later, Japan bombed American warships and bases in Pearl Harbor. The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans. Atkins and his brothers were on the U.S.S. West Virginia, one of the battleships that was sunk, but they all survived.

”He’s the story of the American underdog,” a family member said. “He’s a little guy from Tazwell, Indiana who ended up right in the middle of American History.”

Eight decades later, Atkins is being honored by the state of Indiana with the “Sagamore of the Wabash.” It’s the highest honor the Indiana Governor can bestow.

Atkins was a gunner in the Navy and served for six years.

”I always share with our daughters that their great grandfather, at 19, was shooting down Kamikazes to save his battle buddies and the Admiral’s fleet,” Tonette Ramion, Granddaughter of Ivan Atkins, said. “In this day and age, I cannot see a 19-year-old having the fortitude to do all that and survive.”

During Atkins’ service, he received many service stars, including three from the Philippine conflict, each from the battles he was engaged with. Atkins’ family says he buried his awards and his feelings about what he had seen at war.

To them, Atkins’ receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash keeps his stories and legacy alive for generations.

“Once my grandpa passes, you feel like those stories may die and now they are not,” Ramion said. “There’s recognition. He can have great, great-grandkids go to the Indiana War Museum and have great-grandchildren look at his pictures and read his story.”

Atkins’ family shared the struggles he’s had with being recognized for his service with other medals. They say Atkins suffered from PTSD and his faith helped him get through those tough times.

