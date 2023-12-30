Controversial change at Clarksville police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new year will bring a new police chief in Clarksville, and some council members aren’t happy about it.

Members on the Clarksville town council tell us police chief Mark Palmer will be replaced on Jan. 2.

It’s a move that at least two members are against.

Palmer has been Clarksville’s police chief for years. Town Council member-elect Bob Stotts calls his years of service sterling.

Stotts said the move of replacing Palmer is being made for political reasons.

“There’s four democrats and three republicans so they have majority, so they can do whatever they want without us pretty much,” Stotts said.

Stotts says the party line hasn’t stopped the council members from agreeing on most things in the past, but this is an issue they’re split on.

The incoming democratic members caucused and decided they want to appoint a new police Chief.

“And the only reason they’re pushing forward is to elect their friends or counterparts to help them with their campaign or whatever move forward,” Stotts said.

Town council vice president Karen Henderson sent WAVE news a statement:

“After a review of our Police department it was decided a change in administration was needed. The nature of policing has changed over the Decades and a Fresh perspective is needed to improve, hire and retain qualified people.

Nathan Walls is experienced and has held the ranks of: Officer, Narcotics Detective, Detective Corporal, Administrative Lieutenant and Captain. He has also mentored many officers, worked internal affairs investigations, school resource officer, he’s also a hostage crisis negotiator, along with media and community relations officer. Nate has had significant training in many departments.

Nate is a Life Long resident of Clarksville and has dedicated his career and personal life to the Town of Clarksville. Volunteering his time to Youth Sports, Special Olympics and Clarksville Community Schools. He is more than qualified and we are proud to name this community leader as our new Chief of Police. We’re looking forward to the beginning of a new era.

We’re grateful for Chief Palmer’s service to the town and look forward to a smooth transition as he moves into his new role on the Police Department.”

“I’m not happy about it because I don’t think you let somebody go that has had 33 years of their life given to that career and just cut them off for no reason,” said Stotts.

Stotts isn’t the only council member upset at the decision. Jennifer Voignier is campaigning to try and keep Palmer.

She sent this letter to WAVE:

“As the longest standing member of the Clarksville Town Council, a mere 8 years, I have found this divided Council to be very unproductive. This Town will revert to a “good ol’ boy” community if we continue with this same style of leadership and severe lack of communication amongst all members of the Council.

The decision to demote Chief Mark Palmer is being spear-headed by Councilperson Karen Henderson representing District 4. She feels that her neighbor, Officer Nathan Walls, is a far better fit for Chief. He has been currently recommended as Assistant Chief by the Board of Police and Fire. Karen Henderson stipulated that one should live “In Town” to be an Assistant Chief. Oh, I believe only about 5-6 officers live, in town, out of 52. Merit, knowledge, leadership skills, certifications, all factor less, than where one lives, apparently for employment as an Assistant Chief in our Town of Clarksville.

In the past 12 years Chief Mark Palmer has accomplished many good things for our Town. When I was first elected, Clarksville was the 5th most dangerous place to live in Indiana, it’s now 11th! We were the first in the area to equip every officer with body cameras! We placed School Resource Officers in every school, every school, in Clarksville. The Raptor System, a system which provides background checks to identify possible threats, has been provided to the school systems at no cost. Paid for out of seized drug money. Millions of dollars of drug money which has also paid for the 5 canines we have or have had, due to retirement, in our K-9 program. There is so much more that he has accomplished in his 12 years as Chief, than I have room to write about.

With all the good this man has done and the recommendation from the Board of Police and Fire, I beg Karen Henderson to answer the question I’ve asked her via text, what has this man done that is so terribly wrong he has to be demoted?

Crickets!!! Nothing… no answer! Again, lack of communication and lack of leadership!

During my first term on the Council we passed an ordinance to keep politicians out of the employment process. The year prior to an election staff feared losing their jobs and to ease conflict or favoritism an Ordinance was established to give the Town Manager the authority to oversee the employment processes, including demotions, hiring, discipline and firing of all staff (2019-G-10). Although the ordinance does state in reference to the Chief, as by law. Our Board of Police and Fire have recommended Chief Mark Palmer to continue. Karen Henderson and now President of the Council, Ryan Ramsey are promoting that the Council can pick and choose who is Chief or even Department Heads. I’ve been told demoting the Chief is only the first, that there will be more heads on the chopping block. How can this be just, right or ethical? Councilperson Karen Henderson and Councilperson Ryan Ramsey, along with your newly elected party members, Tony Minnich and Bob McEwin, please share with me and those who live in this Town, why Chief Mark Palmer is NOT the right person to protect our citizens!!!!!”

“So I’m going to go Tuesday and object to everything and not want this to happen, but they have the four. I can’t do anything about it,” Stotts said.

Palmer has been told about the decision. It’ll be made final at next Tuesday’s council meeting, along with the swearing in of the new council members, which includes Stotts.

