Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Arizona zoo got a special gift on Christmas Day.

A baby Grévy’s zebra was born!

Reid Park Zoo in Tucson says both the mom Anna and her newborn foal are doing well.

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.(REID PARK ZOO)

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.

Staff will be monitoring the pair closely in the coming weeks.

The Grévy’s zebra is the largest and most endangered species of zebra. Fewer than 2,000 remain in Africa today.

Details on a naming contest for the baby zebra will be announced on Reid Park Zoo’s social media in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’
UPS logo
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs
Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
UPS announces layoffs at Louisville Centennial hub

Latest News

Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards 2022-2023
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
Endangered zebra born Christmas Day at Tucson zoo
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Aid officials say conditions in Gaza have only worsened after a U.N. Security Council call for...
Thousands swarm aid trucks in Gaza, desperate for food