FORECAST: Chilly temperatures and spotty showers for the last day of 2023

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few very isolated and light rain showers/snow flurries are possible Sunday
  • Cold air arrives for the first day of 2024
  • Watching midweek precipitation chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds depart Saturday night, giving way to a partly to mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be cold, falling into the low and mid 40s by Sunday morning.

The last day of 2023 brings the chance of a few flurries and light showers. No accumulating snow is anticipated. Snow showers end after sunset. Temperatures will be seasonable as highs warm into the low to mid 40s. Heading out to celebrate the new year? Be sure to have the coat handy! By the time the ball drops, temperatures will be hovering around the low and mid 30s.

Morning lows for early Monday will plunge into the upper 20s. A few passing snow and rain showers will be possible for the first official day of 2024. Most of these will be very isolated and will likely take place during the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 30s and 40s.

