Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cold start to 2024

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few very isolated and light rain showers/snow flurries are possible early Monday
  • Temperatures will only warm into the 30s and 40s for the first day of 2024
  • Multiple rounds of rain and/or snow in the extended forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heading out to celebrate the new year? Be sure to dress in layers! By the time the clock strikes midnight, temperatures will be hovering around the low 30s.

Morning lows for early Monday will plummet into the upper 20s. A few passing snow and rain showers will be possible for the first day of 2024. These will be very light and isolated, mainly taking place across our northeastern-most counties.

Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 30s and 40s. Even colder temperatures arrive Monday night. A few clouds will clear giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s for Tuesday morning’s lows. Partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Highs in the 40s

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 9 a.m. - Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Most Read

UPS logo
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs
Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
9-year-old hospitalized after shots fired into his home
Esporta on Taylorsville Road closes early Saturday after a non-member threatens to use a gun...
Jeffersontown Esporta closes early Saturday after threat of violence
SWAT was called to the 100 block of Outer Loop after a man in an allegedly stolen car rammed...
SWAT called in after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 9 a.m. - Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 11:00 P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023
Mayfield, Kentucky tornado
Behind the Forecast: Are Winter tornadoes becoming more common?
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Behind the Forecast: Can volcanoes impact the weather?