Research finds blood test may help detect lung cancer

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third most common type of cancer in the U.S. is lung cancer, according to the CDC.

Researchers are currently studying blood tests that could help with early detection.

“I’ve been fortunate to be a part of a couple of research studies looking at developing a blood test to help identify lung cancer before people get symptoms from it, so at an early stage when it’s easier to treat and more likely to be cured,” pulmonologist for Cleveland Clinic Dr. Peter Mazzone said.

Mazzone said both people with and without lung cancer, but who were also eligible for lung cancer screenings, were looked at for the studies. The studies found two different types of blood tests that could be used and were able to identify a majority of lung cancer cases.

Most current lung cancer screening involves getting a CT scan which many people don’t get when they should or fail to come back for annual scans, according to Mazzone. He believes a blood test could help solve that problem.

“Another application of a test like this could be to identify folks who aren’t currently screen eligible,” Mazzone said. “They’re not in the right age range, the right amount of smoking, but still may be at enough of a risk for developing lung cancer that screening could help them.”

More research needs to be done, but Mazzone encourages those who qualify to get screened for lung cancer.

