9-year-old hospitalized after shots fired into his home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-year-old boy is in the hospital after his St. Denis home was fired into Saturday night.

LMPD officers responded to a call around 8:36 p.m. of a shooting in the 3200 block of Greendale Drive Upon arriving, they found a nine-year-old boy who had been shot in the arm.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive the injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line (502)-574-LMPD.

