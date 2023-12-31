Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

9-year-old hospitalized after shots fired into his home

Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-year-old boy is in the hospital after his St. Denis home was fired into Saturday night.

LMPD officers responded to a call around 8:36 p.m. of a shooting in the 3200 block of Greendale Drive  Upon arriving, they found a nine-year-old boy who had been shot in the arm.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive the injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line (502)-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS logo
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs
Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’
One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who...
After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown

Latest News

Esporta on Taylorsville Road closes early Saturday after a non-member threatens to use a gun...
Jeffersontown Esporta closes early Saturday after threat of violence
If you’re planning on hosting a party for New Years Eve, there’s a few safety tips you’ll want...
Preventing the spread of illnesses during New Years celebrations
Louisville police are investigating after a report of a shooting on S 44th Street and Broadway...
Woman in hospital following shooting near Chickasaw and Shawnee neighborhoods
A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Cloverleaf neighborhood