Deadline approaching to change political parties before primary election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline to change political parties before the May Primaries is New Year’s Eve at 11:59 pm.

If you change your party registration after this, you will not be eligible to vote in that party’s primary.

Kentucky primaries are closed, meaning you can only vote if you are registered as a Republican or Democrat.

You can make the change by going to govote.ky.gov. Fill out your voter information, select your party, and save your information.

A specialist in elections and voter behavior explained some people change their political parties based on local races.

“Regularly, we see people winning city council elections, or state legislative elections, by just one voter or a few votes, including primaries as well as the general election” Stephen Voss, UK Associate Professor in Political Science, said. “If you are trying to maximize your vote, you should spend your time and energy looking at local races.”

April 24 by 4 p.m. is the registration deadline for the 2024 Primary Election. If you were not registered on or before this date, you are not eligible to request an absentee ballot or vote in person during the Election.

The 2024 Primary Election is May 21, 2024.

