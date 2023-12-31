Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: 2024 begins with cloudy skies, flurries

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries, drizzle possible today
  • Quiet week ahead
  • Weekend system brings rain and snow potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain stubborn for the first day of 2024. Some flurries and areas of drizzle are possible throughout the day. Temperatures max out in the upper 30s to near 40°. Clouds clear somewhat overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow. The additional sunshine and southwesterly winds will push highs into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain Tuesday night. Look for lows in the 20s once again.

While most of the week looks relatively quiet, a system approaching this weekend brings rain and snow showers back into the forecast. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

