FORECAST: A cloudy, cool, and breezy New Year’s Eve

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated areas of patchy drizzle and a few flurries today

Temperatures turn cold overnight, with highs in the 30s and 40s for New Year’s Day

A complicated set-up is on the way for Wednesday night/Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last day of 2023 brings the slim chance of patchy drizzle and a few flurries. Otherwise expect a cloudy, cool and breezy day. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 40s with wind gusts up to 20 MPH.

Heading out to celebrate the new year? Be sure to dress in layers! By the time the clock strikes midnight, temperatures will be hovering around the low 30s.

Morning lows for early Monday will plummet into the upper 20s. A few passing snow and rain showers will be possible for the first day of 2024. These will be very light and isolated, mainly taking place across our northeasternmost counties. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Even colder temperatures arrive Monday night. A few clouds will clear giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s for Tuesday morning’s lows.

