FORECAST: Cold start to 2024

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few very isolated and light rain showers/snow flurries are possible early Monday

Temperatures will only warm into the 30s and 40s for the first day of 2024

Multiple rounds of rain and/or snow in the extended forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heading out to celebrate the new year? Be sure to dress in layers! By the time the clock strikes midnight, temperatures will be hovering around the low 30s.

Morning lows for early Monday will plummet into the upper 20s. A few passing snow and rain showers will be possible for the first day of 2024. These will be very light and isolated, mainly taking place across our northeastern-most counties.

Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 30s and 40s. Even colder temperatures arrive Monday night. A few clouds will clear giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s for Tuesday morning’s lows. Partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Highs in the 40s

