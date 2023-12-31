Jeffersontown Esporta closes early Saturday after threat of violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown gym had to shut down early Saturday after someone threatened to pull out a gun on an employee.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Esporta on Taylorsville Road and has members asking for adjustments.

What’s usually described as a busy lot on the weekend was completely empty Saturday after an incident forced Esporta in J-Town to close.

J-Town PD says an argument between Esporta Management and a member who brought non-members into the gym led to one of the non-members threatening to retaliate with guns.

Wake Gardner says he usually feels safe at the gym but arguments on the basketball courts there aren’t uncommon.

”I’ve been here working out and heard a lot of shouting, you’ve felt a lot of tension going on and I mean you’ll see like forty dudes in there and that’s like a lot of people and I don’t want to say it’s natural but stuff happens,” Gardner said.

Cars made their way in and out of the lot with members wondering why it was closed but were then notified by a sign on the door.

Gardner was one of those folks and says he’s been going to the J-Town gym for about a year and a half now and says the only issues he’s ever noticed happened on the basketball courts. He says he feels changes may need to be made.

”If it becomes a serious issue and obviously if it’s a safety issue to the staff or other people, then yeah you have to shut that down,” Gardner explained. “I wish there was another way to do that but I mean they have a good staff and it’s not really the staff’s responsibility to police this type of stuff.”

This isn’t the first time threats of violence came about at an Esporta in the area, however.

In 2021, a shooting happened outside of an Esporta in St. Matthews and the gym eventually closed.

Out of an abundance of caution, J-Town PD says management decided to close the gym Saturday and they stood by at the gym until it was emptied out.

But even with the scare, Gardner says he’s not going to let fear dictate his life.

”These guys are really good guys and the people here are great and it really sucks that they have to deal with this because it’s not their job,” he said. “I think they do a good job and I hope it doesn’t reflect badly on the staff in anyone’s mind.”

J-Town PD says as a result of the incident they will increase patrols over the next few days and say they have made no arrests.

WAVE News reached out to Esporta about the what happened Saturday and we haven’t heard back yet.

According to the sign on their door, Esporta will be back open at 8am.

