Louisville non-profits hold talent show for 5th day of Kwanzaa

By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville non-profits came together to show what purpose means to the city’s youth.

Saturday was the fifth day of Kwanzaa, which is focused on Nia, or purpose. To celebrate, Play Cousins Collective, Bridge Kids International and Louisville Rites of Passage put on a talent show.

There were rappers, actors, dancers and much more.

Kristen Williams, executive director of Play Cousins, talked about how bringing the community together like this strengthens every individual.

“You’ve been given a multitude of talents and interests and we all share the exact same purpose, actually,” she said. “That we all have this collective purpose to make our world a better place and so even if one talent kind of fades to the background, you’ve got other talents to provide and you have relationships that you’re here to nurture.”

The groups said they had nearly 100 people perform.

