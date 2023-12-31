Preventing the spread of illnesses during New Years celebrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re planning on hosting a party for New Years Eve, there’s a few safety tips you’ll want to keep in mind to keep your guests healthy this respiratory virus season.

It starts with proper cleaning. Dr. Daniel Blatt, an infectious disease specialist with Norton Children’s, says you should disinfect any high-touch surfaces.

“Things like mopping the floor, wiping down door handles, wiping down countertops, really any kind of high-touch surface area is important to clean,” Blatt said.

Blatt says to avoid foods you need to share or pass around, and he recommends asking guests to take their shoes off at the door.

“It’s really important to focus on preventing disease transmission and one of the main ways to do that is taking off your shoes before going into people’s houses so you don’t drag in things form the outside,” Blatt said.

While you may not realize it, the bottom of your shoes can carry in a wide variety of germs. Dr. Blatt says shoes can even transfer respiratory viruses or gastro-intestinal illnesses.

He says that’s especially important to remember for parents of young kids who are still crawling.

“All that stuff that was on the bottom of your shoe is going to be touched by any kid that’s crawling around on the ground,” Blatt said. “They put things in their mouth, they touch the floor then they stick their hand in their mouth and that’s a really big reservoir for disease transmission.”

Lastly if you’re feeling even mildly sick and aren’t sure whether to stick it out for a New Years get-together, Dr. Blatt says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“You really don’t want to get the people you care about sick,” Blatt said. “So don’t assume it’s allergies, don’t assume you’re not sick. There’s a good chance you’re stick in the winter time so it’s the best idea to stay away from people if you are.”

