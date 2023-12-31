SWAT called in after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A standoff in a Walmart parking lot led to SWAT being called in Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson John Bradley said officers were called to the 100 block of Outer Loop on the report of a stolen car around 11 a.m. When they arrived, the officers tried to detain the car and the driver, but the driver tried to get away, hitting at least two LMPD cars and causing ‘minor to moderate damage.’

Bradley said the driver then ‘barricaded’ himself in the car. The officers called in LMPD SWAT for backup.

SWAT eventually got the man out of the car around 1 p.m.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries believed to be caused by a K-9 unit.

No one else was injured and no shots were fired, according to Bradley. There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

