Woman in hospital after shooting in downtown Louisville

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to investigators.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to investigators.(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Louisville Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 600 block of West Jefferson Street around 4:30 a.m. where they found a who had been shot in the leg.

Mitchell said she was taken to UofL Hospital where she is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

