Woman in hospital after shooting in downtown Louisville
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Louisville Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 600 block of West Jefferson Street around 4:30 a.m. where they found a who had been shot in the leg.
Mitchell said she was taken to UofL Hospital where she is expected to survive.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.