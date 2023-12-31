Woman in hospital after shooting in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Louisville Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 600 block of West Jefferson Street around 4:30 a.m. where they found a who had been shot in the leg.

Mitchell said she was taken to UofL Hospital where she is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.