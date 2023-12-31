Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman in hospital following shooting near Chickasaw and Shawnee neighborhoods

Louisville police are investigating after a report of a shooting on S 44th Street and Broadway...
Louisville police are investigating after a report of a shooting on S 44th Street and Broadway Saturday night.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a report of a shooting on S 44th Street and Broadway Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection but didn’t find a victim on arrival. They were notified of a woman who had been transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by private means and it’s believed she is the victim, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Currently, no exact location is known for the shooting and there are no suspects. LMPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to call its anonymous tip line, (502)-574-LMPD

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS logo
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs
Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’
One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who...
After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown

Latest News

A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Cloverleaf neighborhood
Police Chief Mark Palmer
Controversial change at Clarksville police chief
One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who...
After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer
A triple fatal fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood earlier this month is leading Louisville...
Fire leaders increase fire safety education for Louisville immigrant population