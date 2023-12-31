Woman in hospital following shooting near Chickasaw and Shawnee neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a report of a shooting on S 44th Street and Broadway Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection but didn’t find a victim on arrival. They were notified of a woman who had been transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by private means and it’s believed she is the victim, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Currently, no exact location is known for the shooting and there are no suspects. LMPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to call its anonymous tip line, (502)-574-LMPD

