Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Cloverleaf neighborhood

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night.

Louisville Police responded to a call of a shooting at around 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Manslick Road. On the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound but alert and conscious.

The woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time and LMPD is asking anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPS logo
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs
Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’
One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who...
After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Elizabethtown

Latest News

Police Chief Mark Palmer
Controversial change at Clarksville police chief
One week after the conviction of one of Louisville’s most brutal killers, the detective who...
After seven years, detective rests his case against brutal killer
A triple fatal fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood earlier this month is leading Louisville...
Fire leaders increase fire safety education for Louisville immigrant population
A local business owner explains a scam called check washing that he thinks could impact...
Local business says a check washing scam could be taking money out of your pockets