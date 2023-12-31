Woman hospitalized after shooting in Cloverleaf neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night.

Louisville Police responded to a call of a shooting at around 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Manslick Road. On the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound but alert and conscious.

The woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time and LMPD is asking anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

