FORECAST: Mainly quiet kickoff to 2024, but we’re watching the weekend closely

Isolated freezing fog potential early Tuesday morning - a few slick spots possible

Quiet and seasonable workweek with highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s

Saturday rain to snow potential needs to be watched

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll hold on to clouds overnight, but they may break up just enough to lead to the development of some isolated freezing fog early Tuesday morning. This will not be widespread, but watch for slick spots if you see low visibility!

Lows will be in the 20s. Any spots of freezing fog early Tuesday morning will go away quickly as temperatures quickly ascend into the 40s with some sunshine during the afternoon. It will stay dry with a southwesterly breeze during the day.

Tuesday night sees a few clouds and lows in the 20s again heading into early Wednesday morning, all of which are fairly common for this time of year. Quiet weather continues for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds paired with slightly milder air. Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will bring no notable changes to our weather, but Saturday is one to watch.

A strong low pressure system drifting across the Gulf Coast states will throw some moisture up north in our direction, resulting in showers during the day on Saturday that may very well change over to wet snow Saturday night as temperatures drop behind this system.

Eastern Kentucky stands the best chance to see accumulating snow as of this forecast, but we’ll need to watch this closely as some of our counties may be impacted. Stay tuned!

