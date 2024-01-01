Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet week before weekend rain, snow chances

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near-average highs this week
  • Watching Saturday rain & snow chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the low 40s for afternoon highs. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as lows slide into the 20s.

Tomorrow’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. We’ll climb into the mid to upper 40s for highs Wednesday afternoon with the help of southwesterly winds. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are once again in the forecast for Wednesday night. Temperatures tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure pushes towards us from Gulf bringing the potential for rain and snow on Saturday. Areas east of I-65 have the best chance to see accumulating snow with the current forecast. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11:00 P.M.-- Weather Monday Jan. 1, 2024

