Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How to make your 2024 resolutions stick

Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s that time of year when we set out to make a better version of ourselves, but research shows many people give up on resolutions within weeks, sometimes even days into a new year.

From exercising more to eating better, if you are looking to make changes in the new year, you’re not alone. But bad habits can be hard to shift.

“Change is not like a light switch. It is a process,” said Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Albers says the first way to help make resolutions stick is to be specific about your goals.

”Our brains love to know the direction that we are going. So instead of saying ‘I want to exercise more,’ make a specific goal such as 20 minutes of walking a day. This is going to make you much more successful in completing this goal,“ she said.

Albers says to also be realistic. Setting goals that are not sustainable can make resolutions fall flat.

”This is because we tend to set behaviors that are too different from where we are at at this very moment, anticipating obstacles. This is a helpful strategy for continuing resolutions,” she said.

Albers says stopping a behavior is harder than starting one. She says instead of trying not to eat junk food, try to set a goal to eat more fruits and vegetables.

She also suggests linking a new behavior to an existing one.

”For example, if you drink coffee every morning, but you want to start exercising, link the exercise to drinking the coffee. Have it be the very next behavior that you do,” she said.

Albers says it is always good to set resolutions with other people. Creating a goal list with your family can help keep everyone accountable, engaged, and help everyone stay on the same page throughout the year.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Suspect in custody after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop
Workers believe his former owner called him, "Bear".
Louisville Metro Animal Services working to find home for ‘saddest dog at the shelter’
Esporta on Taylorsville Road closes early Saturday after a non-member threatens to use a gun...
Jeffersontown Esporta closes early Saturday after threat of violence
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
9-year-old hospitalized after shots fired into his home
UPS logo
Teamsters respond to UPS Centennial layoffs

Latest News

Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
Louisville Metro police called to reported shooting at Waffle House
LMPD investigating deadly collisions from New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day
More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse.
More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids