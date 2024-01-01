LMPD investigating after someone found dead in Park Hill on New Year’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation has begun after a body was found in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood on New Year’s Day.

Louisville Metro police received a report of a person down behind a residence in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue on Monday at about 1:45 a.m.

Police said officers found a dead person believed to be a man and that an autopsy needs to be done.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently working to figure out the cause of death.

