LMPD investigating deadly collisions from New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were killed and two people were injured from collisions that happened on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Louisville Metro police received a call on Sunday around 5:50 p.m. about a car crashing into the corner of a building in the 7800 block of St. Andrew Church Road in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

Louisville Metro EMS and Louisville firefighters were called as well and the male driver and male passenger were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger died shortly after arriving at the hospital and the driver is still in critical condition.

Louisville Metro police then received a call on Monday around 1:30 a.m. about a collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Riverport Drive. Police said a car with two people in it while traveling north on the highway when the driver lost control, left the roadway, entered the Riverport Drive intersection, and then went down an embankment.

The adult passenger was thrown from their seat and died before they could be taken to a hospital. The female driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS and she’s expected to survive.

Louisville Metro police said the drivers were speeding and no other vehicles were involved.

Both of the collisions are being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

