Louisville Metro police called to early morning shootings on New Year’s Day

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were responding to two separate early morning shooting reports on the first day of 2024.

The first shooting was called in on Monday on New Year’s Day at about 1:30 a.m. LMPD said officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands neighborhood and found a man who had been shot in the foot. He was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital and expected to survive.

The next shooting call came in at about 7 a.m. and had officers head to the 3200 block of Utah Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. LMPD said the officers couldn’t find a victim when they got there, but officers then found that a woman had been taken by private means to the hospital.

However, officers then found out that the vehicle the victim was in had wrecked at 7th at Magnolia. Officers arrived and the victim was taken to UofL Hospital with what police believe are injuries that aren’t life threatening.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is currently investigating. There aren’t any known arrests at this time. Anyone with information can call the police department’s at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

