Louisville Metro police called to reported shooting at Waffle House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police responded to a reported shooting on New Year’s Day in Valley Station.

LMPD officers were called to the Waffle House in the 10500 block of Dixie Highway on Monday at 12:25 p.m.

Police said this appears to be a non-fatal shooting, but this case is still being investigated and more information will be released when it becomes available.

