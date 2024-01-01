Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro police called to reported shooting at Waffle House

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police responded to a reported shooting on New Year’s Day in Valley Station.

LMPD officers were called to the Waffle House in the 10500 block of Dixie Highway on Monday at 12:25 p.m.

Police said this appears to be a non-fatal shooting, but this case is still being investigated and more information will be released when it becomes available.

