Louisville Metro police called to reported shooting at Waffle House
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police responded to a reported shooting on New Year’s Day in Valley Station.
LMPD officers were called to the Waffle House in the 10500 block of Dixie Highway on Monday at 12:25 p.m.
Police said this appears to be a non-fatal shooting, but this case is still being investigated and more information will be released when it becomes available.
Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.