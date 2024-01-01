Man shot in Valley Station Waffle House in Louisville’s first daylight shooting on 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot multiple times Monday shortly after noon inside a Waffle House in Valley Station.

Eric Stovall stood quietly in the cold, watching officers work the crime scene on the 10500 block of Dixie Highway, and he worried about his father.

He said a young male, known to his family, shot his father three times.

“It was an ongoing thing,” Stovall said. “The guy wasn’t supposed to be around any of us. My dad come up here to get some food. The dude was in there, pulled a gun out and shot my dad in the back.”

Stovall said his sister was with their father and saw it happen. Other customers and employees were not reported as harmed.

LMPD reported a man was detained on the scene and that there was no threat to the public. Inside the restaurant, there was a toppled Christmas tree and blood on the floor.

Stovall said he was on his way to join his father and sister for a New Years Day lunch when it happened. Instead, when he arrived, all he could do was wait.

“Just got to hope and pray right now,” Stovall said. “It’s all we can do.”

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.