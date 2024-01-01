Contact Troubleshooters
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Millions of workers will get a pay bump when the clock strikes midnight on Monday, January 1.

Nearly half of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia will increase their minimum wage in 2024.

Washington state will continue to have the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.28 an hour. That’s up from $15.74 an hour.

And over in Hawaii, workers will receive the largest increase, raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour.

And Washington D.C. will have the highest hourly minimum wage in the country at $17.05. The city will raise its minimum wage again this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

