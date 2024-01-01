Contact Troubleshooters
Police standoff suspect’s family says ‘system’ failed their military veteran son

30-year-old Raymond Heenan’s mother and step-father said their son threatened their lives, but still they want the best for him.
Raymond Heenan was arrested in connection to a stand-off in Louisville.
Raymond Heenan was arrested in connection to a stand-off in Louisville. Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Raymond Heenan, 30, was arrested Sunday after an hours-long standoff with police.

He was already on home incarceration when police said he escaped, leaving behind his ankle monitor.

They found him in a stolen car at the Walmart in Fairdale. He allegedly refused to get out of the car and began ramming it into officers’ vehicles.

Rick Bohannon, Heenan’s stepfather, said his stepson is going through severe mental health issues.

Police say Heenan repeatedly threatened the lives of his family. In fact, the reason he was under house arrest to begin with was for violating an emergency protective order filed by his mother and stepfather.

Still, they they love him and want what’s best. Bohannon said Heenan was staying at the Healing Place in Downtown Louisville when he just walked away.

He is an army veteran left behind by “the system,” said Bohannon, falling into a life of drugs post-service.

“These guys put their life on the line and here we are just letting them walk out of the system and just on down the road by themselves,” he said. “This is the kind of problem you end up with.”

Despite the threat on his and his wife, Bohannon just wants Heenan to get help.

”I understand he’s done some stuff, he’s got to pay for what he’s done,” he said. “I don’t want him to ruin his life.”

Heenan faces several charges for, among others, stealing a car, DUI, resisting arrest and violating home incarceration.


