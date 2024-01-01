Roofing company asking for help identifying truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second time, a roofing company has had a key piece of equipment stolen.

Cervices Roofing had a $10,000 dump trailer parked behind a box truck taken by brute force.

The theft was caught on camera.

The owners hope somebody has seen the silver pickup truck on the security footage and can alert police, because the police say the truck is linked to several other thefts too.

“Rammed the side of the dump trailer to push it out of the way so they could get to the hitch assembly and left with it,” said Cervices Roofing Owner Dana Brown.

The theft took just a few minutes to complete. Brown said they’ve reported the theft to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, but when they posted about the theft on Facebook, another police department called them.

“The truck itself has potentially been used in other thefts in Shelby County,” said Brown.

The truck should stand out. Two tone silver Dodge. Chrome wheels in the rear. Black wheels in the front, and a hole above the left rear fender. Cervices is offering a cash reward.

“There aren’t too many of those riding around that look like that, so definitely it’s something that somebody would notice,” said Brown.

This is the second time the company has had a dump trailer stolen. The first one was never found. Brown said they’ll manage for now since winter is slow for roofing work.

“Definitely being down that trailer for a family business is a big deal and we’d really like it back,” said Brown.

FBI data shows vehicle thefts have fallen back to 2014 levels in Bullitt County after spiking in 2020.

