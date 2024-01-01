Suspect in custody after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A standoff in a Walmart parking lot led to SWAT being called in Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson John Bradley said officers were called to the 100 block of Outer Loop on the report of a stolen car around 11 a.m. When they arrived, the officers tried to detain the car and the driver, but the driver tried to get away, hitting at least two LMPD cars and causing ‘minor to moderate damage.’

Bradley said the driver then ‘barricaded’ himself in the car. The officers called in LMPD SWAT for backup. SWAT eventually got the man out of the car around 1 p.m.

The suspect is 30-year-old Raymond Heenan. Police said he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be caused by a K-9 unit and then eventually booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

According to an arrest citation, Heenan was charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, wanton endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

No one else was injured and no shots were fired, according to Bradley. There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

