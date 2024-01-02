Contact Troubleshooters
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All I-65 Northbound lanes are closed in the Lebanon Junction area after a semi-trailer truck overturned on Tuesday.

Commuters should take a different route if they’re able to since all of the lanes are expected to be through the rest of the morning.

It has been confirmed there were minor injuries from the crash.

Bullitt County deputies and the Lebanon Junction firefighters are currently working where the crash occurred.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

