Annual hockey game brings Kentucky kids together

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky kids laced up their skates and hit Triangle Park Tuesday morning for an annual hockey game.

It’s passion that gets these kids out in the cold, and the sound of a cowbell that gets things started.

“I mean, playing in front of Rupp these kids love it. They talk about it every day and they’re super excited after it,” said Ryan May, president of Lexington Thoroughbreds Youth Hockey.

When you think of Kentucky sports, you think basketball or football, but a handful of kids think ‘hockey.’

“This is our 5th annual winter classic, it’s been a great experience for the kids,” said May.

The Central Kentucky Hockey Association has hosted their 8-and-under game for years.

“We’ve been able to grow our youth program. We have equipment rentals, so if you don’t have any equipment, you can come out and just rent some equipment for those sessions, and it’s a fantastic way to get involved in this sport,” said May.

Leaders say it’s about showing Central Kentucky that hockey does exist here, and while hockey may not always win in popularity today proves that it can rival any sport in passion.

May shared that he wants to get more people on the rink!

He’s inviting anyone to a ‘try hockey for free’ event at the Lexington Ice Center happening on February 24.

