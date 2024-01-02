Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Annual hockey game brings Kentucky kids together

Kentucky kids laced up their skates and hit Triangle Park this morning for an annual hockey game.
Kentucky kids laced up their skates and hit Triangle Park this morning for an annual hockey game.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky kids laced up their skates and hit Triangle Park Tuesday morning for an annual hockey game.

It’s passion that gets these kids out in the cold, and the sound of a cowbell that gets things started.

“I mean, playing in front of Rupp these kids love it. They talk about it every day and they’re super excited after it,” said Ryan May, president of Lexington Thoroughbreds Youth Hockey.

When you think of Kentucky sports, you think basketball or football, but a handful of kids think ‘hockey.’

“This is our 5th annual winter classic, it’s been a great experience for the kids,” said May.

The Central Kentucky Hockey Association has hosted their 8-and-under game for years.

“We’ve been able to grow our youth program. We have equipment rentals, so if you don’t have any equipment, you can come out and just rent some equipment for those sessions, and it’s a fantastic way to get involved in this sport,” said May.

Leaders say it’s about showing Central Kentucky that hockey does exist here, and while hockey may not always win in popularity today proves that it can rival any sport in passion.

May shared that he wants to get more people on the rink!

He’s inviting anyone to a ‘try hockey for free’ event at the Lexington Ice Center happening on February 24.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Suspect in custody after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop
Police and Cervices roofing are asking for leads to this truck
Roofing company asking for help identifying truck
LMPD investigating deadly collisions from New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet and cool until Saturday’s rain and snow arrive
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg
Mayor Greenberg, family safe after deadly earthquake hits Japan while on vacation
Highlands Station
Car crashes into Highland Station Apartments on New Year’s Day
Source: TRIMARC
All I-65 North lanes blocked in Lebanon Junction area in Bullitt County
Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old