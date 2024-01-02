Contact Troubleshooters
Car crashes into Highland Station Apartments on New Year’s Day

Highlands Station
Highlands Station(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Highland Station Apartments Monday night.

Calls came in around 10:15 p.m. reporting a car had crashed into a building in the 1100 block of E. Broadway. Officers said the crash caused significant damage to the building. Witnesses told police that the driver of the car got out and ran.

A woman was later detained and questioned about the crash. LMPD’s Fifth Division is handling this investigation.

