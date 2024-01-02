Car crashes into Highland Station Apartments on New Year’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Highland Station Apartments Monday night.

Calls came in around 10:15 p.m. reporting a car had crashed into a building in the 1100 block of E. Broadway. Officers said the crash caused significant damage to the building. Witnesses told police that the driver of the car got out and ran.

A woman was later detained and questioned about the crash. LMPD’s Fifth Division is handling this investigation.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.