Death investigation underway in Southern Indiana shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a woman who died after being shot Sunday at her home in Washington County.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 31, Washington County deputy sheriffs were called to a residence in the 6000 block of Mt. Carmel Road in Fredericksburg on a report of a shooting. Deputies found the victim, Heather Lawson, 32, of Fredericksburg, had died before they arrived.

An autopsy determined that Lawson died from a gunshot wound, but the preliminary investigation by ISP detectives say Lawson’s death was due to an accidental discharge.

Detectives say the case remains open and the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.