Death investigation underway in Southern Indiana shooting

(WITN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a woman who died after being shot Sunday at her home in Washington County.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 31, Washington County deputy sheriffs were called to a residence in the 6000 block of Mt. Carmel Road in Fredericksburg on a report of a shooting. Deputies found the victim, Heather Lawson, 32, of Fredericksburg, had died before they arrived.

An autopsy determined that Lawson died from a gunshot wound, but the preliminary investigation by ISP detectives say Lawson’s death was due to an accidental discharge.

Detectives say the case remains open and the investigation is continuing.

