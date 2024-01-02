Contact Troubleshooters
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin near southern Indiana

Grain Bin
Grain Bin(Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is alive after being trapped in a grain bin for over an hour.

On New Year’s Day, Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of County Road 800 North for a person trapped in a grain bin. Inside was a man engulfed in corn up to his shoulders.

Multiple agencies responded, using specialized equipment to extricate the man. The man was finally rescued 70 minutes after the initial call for help was made.

He was treated on scene and flown to a trauma center for treatment. Officials said he was alert and talking.

