FORECAST: Quiet and cool until Saturday’s rain and snow arrive

ALERT DAYS

SATURDAY (1/6/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Some sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday

Cold overnights in the 20s until the end of the week

Alert Day on Saturday as wet snow accumulation could cause impacts in some areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will scatter out somewhat overnight tonight as high pressure slides into the region, allowing temperatures to once again dip into the 20s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a more pleasant day as a mix of sun and clouds coupled with a southwesterly wind drive temperatures into the mid to upper 40s for highs during the afternoon.

Temperatures tumble into the 20s for most areas once again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy as this happens.

Thursday brings cooler weather as we receive a glancing blow from the cold air sinking into the Northeastern US. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s despite some sunshine during the day.

Friday sees the return of widespread cloud cover ahead of our next system, an area of low pressure that will quickly move from the Gulf Coast to the Appalachian Mountains. Since we’ll be on the north side of this system with some marginally cold air in place, initial rain showers Friday night will likely change to snow in at least some areas on Saturday. A wet accumulation of snow and some travel impacts can’t be ruled out in part of WAVE Country, so Saturday is an Alert Day as a heads up!

Sunday is a bit warmer with scattered showers.

