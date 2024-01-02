Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Quiet and cool until Saturday’s rain and snow arrive

Thank you for trusting the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • SATURDAY (1/6/24)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday
  • Cold overnights in the 20s until the end of the week
  • Alert Day on Saturday as wet snow accumulation could cause impacts in some areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will scatter out somewhat overnight tonight as high pressure slides into the region, allowing temperatures to once again dip into the 20s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a more pleasant day as a mix of sun and clouds coupled with a southwesterly wind drive temperatures into the mid to upper 40s for highs during the afternoon.

Temperatures tumble into the 20s for most areas once again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy as this happens.

Thursday brings cooler weather as we receive a glancing blow from the cold air sinking into the Northeastern US. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s despite some sunshine during the day.

Friday sees the return of widespread cloud cover ahead of our next system, an area of low pressure that will quickly move from the Gulf Coast to the Appalachian Mountains. Since we’ll be on the north side of this system with some marginally cold air in place, initial rain showers Friday night will likely change to snow in at least some areas on Saturday. A wet accumulation of snow and some travel impacts can’t be ruled out in part of WAVE Country, so Saturday is an Alert Day as a heads up!

Sunday is a bit warmer with scattered showers.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Thank you for trusting the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather...
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Suspect in custody after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop
Police and Cervices roofing are asking for leads to this truck
Roofing company asking for help identifying truck
LMPD investigating deadly collisions from New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

Latest News

Thank you for trusting the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather...
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 11:00 P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023
Mayfield, Kentucky tornado
Behind the Forecast: Are Winter tornadoes becoming more common?
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Behind the Forecast: Can volcanoes impact the weather?