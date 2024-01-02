FORECAST: Quiet weather continues to start 2024

WEATHER HEADLINES

Near-average highs this week

Watching Saturday rain & snow chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds remain overhead throughout the day, with more sunshine as you travel south through the region. Highs today climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as lows slide into the 20s.

After some sunshine to start the day, clouds increase tomorrow afternoon. We’ll climb into the mid to upper 40s for highs Wednesday afternoon with the help of southwesterly winds.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are once again in the forecast for Wednesday night. Temperatures tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure pushes towards us from Gulf bringing the potential for rain and snow on Saturday. Areas east of I-65 have the best chance to see accumulating snow with the current forecast.

