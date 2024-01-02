Contact Troubleshooters
Greater Louisville Pride Foundation annouces Hometown Heroes ‘Class of 2024′

The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Greater Louisville Pride Foundation has announced their Hometown Heroes 2.0 “Class of 2024.”

There were 44 nominations submitted total, with only six being selected for this year’s class.

The Class of 2024 includes singer-songwriter Stephen Ellis Garrett Jr., also known as Static Major; cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Allen Lansing; University of Kentucky and NBA basketball player Rajon Rondo; University of Louisville and NFL’s Baltimore Colts Coach Howard Schnellenberger; members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and composers of the melody for “The Happy Birthday Song” Mildred and Patty Hill; and Governor John Y. Brown Jr. and his first wife Elanor “Ellie” Brown.

“Anyone who has earned the distinction of being named a ‘Hometown Hero’ will forever be part of the program,” GLPF’s president and founding member Mike Sheehy said in a press release. “Some banners may be retired to make room for another, but the heroes we honor will always be part of any new and future creative expression of the program.”

For more information, click or tap here.

