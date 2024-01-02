KSP investigating deadly crash in Meade County

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Meade County.

In a release sent from Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 6:43 p.m. near the 3100 block of KY 1692. Gregory Brown of Payneville was headed north on KY 1692 when the car went over the center line into the southbound lanes, crashing into another car. Police are not sure what caused Brown to cross over.

The driver of the car headed south was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive. Brown died from his injuries at the scene.

KY 1692 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated and reconstructed the crash. This is still under investigation.

