LMPD investigating after man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight homicide.

LMPD officers were called on Monday at about 11 p.m. to North 20th Street and South Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood.

They found a man who had been shot in the back of a home and EMS declared him dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

There are no suspects at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

