Man arrested in connection to standoff with police at Fairdale Walmart appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man at the center of a standoff with LMPD at a Fairdale Walmart was arraigned Tuesday.

Raymond Heenan faces many charges including escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, operating a car under the influence of alcohol, and resisting arrest.

The charges are connected to a standoff with LMPD that happened at a Walmart in Fairdale Sunday.

LMPD says Heennan refused to get out of the car and started ramming it into officers’ cruisers.

Heenan’s stepfather told WAVE News his stepson has repeatedly threatened the lives of his mother and him. Heenan is a veteran and suffers from PTSD.

His bond was originally set at $20,000, but the prosecutor asked to have it raised to $50,000 full cash and home incarceration if posted.

Prosecutors also asked that no driving be added as a condition if he posts bond.

He’s pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court next Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.