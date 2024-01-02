Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of a man that was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

Stepphon Pattrick Garner, 31, was found shot in the back of a home in the 2000 block of Lytle Street. Police said reports of a shooting came in around 11 p.m.

Garner died before he could be taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects at this time. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

