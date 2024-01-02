Mayor Greenberg, family safe after deadly earthquake hits Japan while on vacation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After traveling to Japan to ring in the new year, Mayor Craig Greenberg says he and his family are safe after a series of powerful earthquakes left at least 55 people dead.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake slammed the area of Ishikawa on New Year’s Day, followed by a series of aftershocks. Tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

The Greenbergs said they were not impacted by Monday’s earthquakes, and that their thoughts are with Japan and the families affected.

Greenberg will be traveling back to Louisville later this week.

