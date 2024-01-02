Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor Greenberg, family safe after deadly earthquake hits Japan while on vacation

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After traveling to Japan to ring in the new year, Mayor Craig Greenberg says he and his family are safe after a series of powerful earthquakes left at least 55 people dead.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake slammed the area of Ishikawa on New Year’s Day, followed by a series of aftershocks. Tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

READ MORE | Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast

The Greenbergs said they were not impacted by Monday’s earthquakes, and that their thoughts are with Japan and the families affected.

Greenberg will be traveling back to Louisville later this week.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Suspect in custody after stand-off near Walmart on Outer Loop
Police and Cervices roofing are asking for leads to this truck
Roofing company asking for help identifying truck
LMPD investigating deadly collisions from New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

Latest News

Highlands Station
Car crashes into Highland Station Apartments on New Year’s Day
Man found shot to death in Portland neighborhood identified as 31-year-old
A man was shot multiple times Monday shortly after noon inside a Waffle House in Valley Station.
Man shot in Valley Station Waffle House in Louisville’s first daylight shooting on 2024
Raymond Heenan was arrested in connection to a stand-off in Louisville. Source: Louisville...
Police standoff suspect’s family says ‘system’ failed their military veteran son