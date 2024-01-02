New changes coming to WAVE’s programming lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the WAVE programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on WAVE station 3.3 starting on New Year’s Day.

The 365 (WAVE News)

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free on WAVE station 3.3

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on WAVE station 3.3 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

