Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council

A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of impeachment of Mayor Sebastian Ernst.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Falmouth’s Mayor, Sebastian Ernest, was impeached by city council members during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Sebastian Ernst was sworn into office on Dec. 30, 2022. After spending a year and two days as the city’s leader, Ernst is out as mayor.

Retired Pendleton County judge Robert McGinnis took the role call Tuesday with all seven council members saying “yes” to impeaching Ernst.

Ernest, who is accused of neglect of office, was not present at the hearing and said in a statement that he was at the hospital with his newborn son.

Tension between Falmouth’s council and Ernst had been brewing for months now after he accused council leaders of covering up corruption.

The mayor accused the council of resisting all of the improvements he wanted to make to the city, including upgrades to infrastructure, water quality and the electrical system.

Late last year, city leaders approved the hiring of a “special counsel,” an attorney to investigate at a cost to the city of up to $30,000.

